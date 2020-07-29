George Clooney and Barack Obama Discuss Defeating Trump During Biden Fundraiser

To juice enthusiasm and donations for its 77-year-old candidate, the Joe Biden presidential campaign thought it would be a good idea to bring together two people who aren’t Joe Biden. Former president Barack Obama teamed up with actor George Clooney on Tuesday for an online conversation that doubled as a fundraiser for the Biden campaign.

The price of admission to this chummy two-hander started at $250 and topped out at $250,000.

Obama and Clooney reportedly talked about Biden’s empathy and decency, while highlighting his decades of experience as a senator, according to Deadline. They also bashed the Trump administration for its cuts to the federal budget and “unraveling” of geopolitical relationships. “Obama also urged those on the call that even though Biden was doing well in the polls, that should not be taken for granted,” the publication reported.

The virtual conversation included its fair share of mutual admiration. Obama reportedly revealed that he was catching up on some of Clooney’s movies, including the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and Out of Sight, all of which were directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Clooney has been a longtime supporter of Obama, having endorsed his presidential runs. The Hollywood star even held an Obama fundraiser at his Studio City home for the president’s 2012 reelection campaign.

Some attendees posted screenshots of the Obama-Clooney conversation. Ubiquitous actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano gushed, “I didn’t realize how bad I needed to hear people speak passionately with love in complete, coherent sentences.”

George Clooney and Barack Obama singing @JoeBiden's praises right now. I didn't realize how bad I needed to hear people speak passionately with love in complete, coherent sentences.

Micah Baldwin, the tech investor and former Amazon executive, tweeted, “Nice to listen to decent people.”

enjoying watching Obama and Clooney doing a fireside on zoom. Nice to listen to decent people.

Barack Obama waited until April to formally endorse Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. The former president had remained conspicuously quiet for much the Democratic primary process, withholding his coveted endorsement as Biden floundered in the early months only to miraculously emerge as the party’s favorite following Super Tuesday.

George Clooney infamously bashed the candidate Donald Trump during an appearance at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

“There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump,” Clooney said while promoting the movie Money Monster. “That’s not going to happen. Fear is not going to be something that drives our country. We’re not going to be scared of Muslims or immigrants or women. We’re not actually afraid of anything.”

