Matt Gaetz Hits Back After Jon Cryer’s Twitter Attack: Charlie Sheen Totally Carried ‘Two and a Half Men”

Alex Wong/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood actor Jon Cryer picked a fight with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Twitter over the weekend, prompting the congressman to hit back by comparing the actor unfavorably to his former sitcom co-star. “Charlie Sheen totally carried Two and a Half Men,” the congressman replied.

Jon Cryer initiated the dispute by tweeting that he donated money to Rep. Gaetz’s Democratic rival for Florida’s 1st Congressional district. The Hollywood celebrity also accused Rep. Gaetz of inviting a “white supremacist” to the State of the Union address and for endorsing conservative Congressional candidate Laura Loomer, whom the actor called a “sociopathic bigot.”

Rep. Gaetz replied: “Charlie Sheen totally carried Two and a Half Men.”

The fight continued with Jon Cryer pointing out that the CBS sitcom continued for four additional years after Sheen’s departure. He also noted that he won an Emmy Award during that period.

Rep. Gaetz hit back again: “What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections.”

“We’ll see about that,” Cryer replied.

Jon Cryer is among Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump figures, using his Twitter account to regularly lash out at the president and his supporters. Last month, the Hollywood star made the bizarre claim that President Donald Trump and Republican leaders “regard anyone who isn’t openly, racist, xenophobic and sociopathic as inauthentic.”

