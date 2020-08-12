Jon Cryer Claims GOP ‘Regard Anyone Who Isn’t Openly Racist … as Inauthentic’

Actor Jon Cryer took to Twitter on Wednesday to declare that President Donald Trump and Republican leaders “regard anyone who isn’t openly, racist, xenophobic and sociopathic as inauthentic.”

“Already Trump and the GOP leaders are coming at Kamala with claims that she’s ‘fake’ and ‘phony,’” Cryer wrote. “They regard anyone who isn’t openly, racist, xenophobic and sociopathic as inauthentic. As hiding their true selves,” the Two and A Half Men star said. “What does that say about them?”

It was Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), however, who, during a Democrat presidential primary debate, trashed former vice president and presumptive 2020 Democrat nominee Joe Biden for being against the busing movement to racially integrate American schools and for supporting “segregationist senators.”

“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris said to Biden. “And you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

On Tuesday, Biden announced Harris as his vice presidential pick in the upcoming November election. Wednesday’s claim is not the first time Cryer has taken a shot at the GOP.

In 2016, the Pretty in Pink actor said that then-presidential candidate Trump reminded him of his former Two and A Half Men co-star Charlie Sheen, and that both will say “whatever foolishness” pops into their heads.

“It’s fascinating to watch,” Cryer said, “because I don’t want people to pick the president based on entertainment value. Because I saw somebody spectacularly flame out and ruin everything that was good in their lives by doing that, and I don’t want somebody else to ruin everybody else’s lives by coming to power that way.”

