Celebrities Offer Personal Performances, Dance Lessons, Virtual Happy Hours in Effort to Mobilize Young Voters

Celebrities across the entertainment industry, including pop stars Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, actor Billy Porter, and DJ Khaled are ramping up efforts to register new voters ahead of the election. In cooperation with the groups HeadCount and Global Citizen, stars are offering fans exclusive personal performances, happy hours, and even dance lessons to encourage young people to register to vote.

Billed as a non-partisan campaign, the Head Count and Global Citizen campaign aims to engage a million young potential voters and to get at least 50,000 of them registered to vote with the Just Vote campaign for the 2020 election.

Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, DJ Khaled, FINNEAS, Julianne Hough, Loren Gray, Nicky Jam, Quavo, Taylor Swift, Usher, and others, are among the celebrities offering a host of premiums for fans who register to vote.

Pushing the initiative, DJ Khaled said, “MAJOR KEY ALERT!’ Checking your voting status and registering to vote is easy and important. I’m partnering with Global Citizen and HeadCount to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice. I’m looking forward to hosting a virtual meet and greet with the Just Vote campaign to talk with young people who have taken the time to check their voter registration status.”

In its own statement, the Just Vote campaign claims it will use “precise tracking of voter registrations to track the campaign’s success.”

The Just Vote campaign is only one of the many efforts being pushed by actors, singers, and celebrities ahead of the 2020 general election.

A growing list of left-wing celebrities including, Charlize Theron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mark Ruffalo recently joined a campaign to sign people up to become poll, insisting that there is “voter suppression” to battle.

“Voter suppression is a very real problem. You can change that!” Ozark star Jason Bateman wrote on twitter.

“Who suffers when polling places have half the employees they need? Underserved communities, mostly,” Key & Peele actor Keegan Michael Key also jumped to Twitter.

Sex and the City star, Sarah Jessica Parker, also moved to jump in to help push Democrats victory after joining the Biden campaign with a “Moms for Biden” drive in Ohio.

Rocker Sheryl Crow also did her part to push the Democrat message with a psychedelic anti-Trump music video which debuted last week.

