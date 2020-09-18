Hollywood Celebrities Run Gamut of Emotions Over Death of RBG: ‘Make Sure Another Kavanaugh Doesn’t Replace Her’

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 29: Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses during a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on September 29, 2009 in Washington, DC. The high court made a group photograph with its newest member Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities engaged in an outpouring of grief over the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. While most celebrities expressed shock and sorrow, others saw the political implications of her passing, using the opportunity to insult President Trump and demand that Ginsburg’s replacement not be chosen until after the November election.

“Trump and Barr problem [sic] have never been this happy to see a woman die,” Alec Baldwin tweeted.

“Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn’t replace her,” author Stephen King posted.

Ginsburg, 87, was a hero to many in the entertainment industry, which treated her as a fellow celebrity of sorts in the award-winning documentary RBG, released in 2018. Among female celebrities both young and mature, she was a feminist icon whose career encompassed the rise of the women’s movement to the current era of third-wave feminism.

Some celebrities expressed profound sorrow and anguish over Ginsburg’s death on Friday.

Barbra Streisand tweeted: “Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace.”

Bette Midler tweeted, “There are no words.”

Singer Carole King called Ginsburg “the epitome of a strong woman.”

Alyssa Milano described Ginsburg as “my hero.”

Other celebrities expressing their condolences, include Robert Downey, Jr. Julia Louis Dreyfus, Danny DeVito, Piper Perabo, Ken Jeong, Ed Asner, Holland Taylor, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Elizabeth Banks, Mandy Moore, and Barbara Hershey.

Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted that “2020 is a real muthafucka.” Star Wars star Mark Hamill, comedian Whitney Cummings, and actor Zach Braff echoed the sentiment.

Actor John Leguizamo said “we cannot and must not succumb to cynicism.”

Mission: Impossible star Michelle Monaghan used Ginsburg’s death to inspire her social media followers in a positive way.

At the same time, many celebrities seized on the political implications of Ginsburg’s death and what it means for President Trump. Alec Baldwin clearly took the low road, claiming with no evidence that President Trump is happy about her death.

Author Stephen King tweeted: “Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn’t replace her.”

Rob Reiner tweeted: “We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat.”

Michael Moore said that Ginsburg must not be replaced until “a new president is installed.”

Mia Farrow suggested that Democrats should take revenge on Republicans over what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did to Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland. Actress Debra Messing seconded the view.

Frozen star Josh Gad urged people to register to vote “right fucking now.”

Actor Jeffrey Wright appeared to suggest that Republicans are already plotting something.

Comedian Andy Richter tweeted: “Show the GOP the other side of the ‘fuck you and fuck fairness’ game they’ve been playing.”

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon tweeted: “We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.”

Actress Kristen Johnson expressed fear over the future of democracy.

Comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted: “President Biden, crank up the printing presses and put her face on some goddamned cash.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.