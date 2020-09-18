‘O.C.’ Star Samaire Armstrong: Black Lives Matter Movement a ‘1 Billion-Dollar Domestic Terrorist Organization’ Run by ‘Marxist Criminals’

Actress Samaire Armstrong launched into an impassioned speech in a 7-minute video that saw the O.C. star hammer the “far-left mob,” call out the “Marxist criminals” and “uneducated woke white” people pushing the Black Lives Matter movement, and she declared Joe Biden and Kamala Harris “out of their minds.” Armstrong also praised police, who she said “have been thrown under the bus by spineless politicians.”
Armstrong said Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) are “out of their minds.” The actress called the Black Lives Matter movement an “act of warfare at the hands of Marxist criminals, ‘woke’ white, angsty uneducated #ANTIFA, who do not have the bandwidth to navigate an indoor golf course, let alone life.”
“They are not bright. They are manipulative criminals. They are puppets of an agenda. This must end now,” she said of those leading the BLM movement. “White guilt, celebrity endorsement, and corporate pandering has funded this 1 billion-dollar domestic terrorist organization.”
This is MY opinion. I am sharing it with you at the cost of everything, because it is my right. It is your right to refute it. * What I hope comes from this, is that we are able to have an open dialogue. * There are many thoughts and insight you may want to interject and provide. I encourage you to have factual data to support what your point is. * There are so many in our great country who have been bullied into silence at the doing of a far left mob. * Let’s shift back to reality and facts. Let’s stop placating to the emotionally undeveloped, who have an inability to process the meaning of personal responsibility, as if they are the cultural guide of which we should follow. * I encourage us all to stay grounded in these discussions. I am well aware how emotional and important what we are discussing is. * You can see in my video how passionate I am. I ask you to consider, why I would be coming out saying these things. How is it that I feel so confident about putting my “divisive” perspective in public. I am willing to gamble with what comes of my opinion, because I have conviction of its validity. * If nothing else, I hope this encourages you to speak YOUR opinion, no matter how unpopular it may be. * Freedom of speech must be restored. Logic must be restored. Critical thinking must be restored. * I have deep love for everyone of my fellow humans. Every race, color, creed, gender, political back ground, religious back ground, financial background, must have their OWN voice and opinion, and it MUST be allowed be to spoken.
Indeed, blue chip corporations have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into various social justice organizations and causes, including Black Lives Matter, in the wake of nationwide protests and riots over the death of George Floyd. As Breitbart News has reported, the figure is over $1 billion.
What’s more? Hollywood titans, like Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, power producers, like J.J. Abrams, directors like Jordan Peele, and actors, like George Clooney have also funded social justice groups to the tune of over $230 million.
And as far as BLM and Marxism, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted in a 2015 interview that many in the movement, including Cullors, consider themselves “trained Marxists.”
“I’m voting #Trump2020,” Samaire Armstrong said, noting that she risks losing her acting career because she isn’t toeing the far-left, Hollywood line. “This is MY opinion. I am sharing it with you at the cost of everything because it is my right. It is your right to refute it. What I hope comes from this is that we are able to have an open dialogue.”
“There are so many in our great country who have been bullied into silence at the doing of a far-left mob. Freedom of speech must be restored. Logic must be restored. Critical thinking must be restored,” the 39-year-old actress told her instagram followers.
“Stop placating to the emotionally undeveloped, who have an inability to process the meaning of personal responsibility, as if they are the cultural guide of which we should follow,” the Resurrection star continued. “Donald Trump isn’t even technically a republican himself. He’s always socially at heart been a democrat — a liberal I should say. Because he believes in social equality. So, this fallacy that he’s an evil racist, bigot is fucking bullshit.”
The actress was unbridled in her support for the police. “Our policemen and women have been thrown under the bus by spineless politicians,” Armstrong said. “We owe the police our most heartfelt apologies and gratitude for their sacrifice.”
“I know you want the best for Black people. I believe most people do!! I spoke in support of BLM. I wanted to help. This is not what you or I signed up for. Enough is enough. God bless America. I love you all,” she said.
