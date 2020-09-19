Selena Gomez Sends Private Message to Mark Zuckerberg Decrying ‘Misinformation, Racism, and Bigotry’ on Facebook

Pop superstar Selena Gomez publicly shared a private message she sent to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arguing the social media giant has a “serious problem” spreading “hatred and misinformation.”

“Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry,” said Gomez, who boasts an enormous combined social media following on Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram of 270 million people. “I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

One of Gomez’s concerns is the spread of “misinformation” around voting. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer demands Facebook shuts down any organization they view as spreading misinformation. “We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting,” Gomez said. “There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

Breaking: @selenagomez posted below DM to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg + Sheryl Sandberg to stop spread of misinformation, racism, hate speech. "I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation." pic.twitter.com/bHvh0PjMFh — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 19, 2020

Gomez has long expressed a strong interest in voting rights and is a believer in the “voter suppression” theory as a result of supposedly systematic racism. In June, she pleaded with her fans to register to vote for this year’s presidential election.

“Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism,” the 27-year-old wrote at the time. “Unless this is recognized, history will continue to repeat itself over and over. Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING. We will not let voter suppression stop us!’

Her demands came two days after celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, and Katy Perry all boycotted the platforms for a day to promote the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

According to the advocacy group, Stop Hate for Profit, Facebook is responsible for “inciting violence, spreading racism and hate, and contributing to electoral disinformation.” In reality, the campaign is seeking to prevent companies such as Facebook from profiting off conservative voices and the free exchange of ideas.

