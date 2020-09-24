Ruth Bader Ginsburg Film ‘On The Basis of Sex’ Re-Released to Benefit ACLU

The biographical film On The Basis of Sex based about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the documentary RBG will be re-released this weekend in around 1,000 following her death last week at the age of 87.

Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures announced the move on Thursday, adding that all profits from the film will go toward the American Civil Liberties Union, a broadly progressive organization that has filed hundreds of lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Justice Ginsburg spent her life upholding fairness, the law, and the rights of all Americans,” the two organizations said in a statement. “These films highlight only a small portion of her legacy to screen, but her vast impact on our country goes far beyond them. We hope that moviegoers are re-inspired by her passion, her courage and take that back into the world.”

Watch below:

On the Basis of Sex starred actress Felicity Jones as Ginsburg as a young lawyer fighting to succeed in a largely male-dominated legal system. It also depicted the relationship between Ginsburg and her husband Martin (played by Armie Hammer), who died in 2010.

Meanwhile, the documentary RBG follows Ginsburg’s career from her student days at Havard Law and her consequent ascension to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch below:

Ginsburg, who passed away last Friday after a protracted battle with pancreatic cancer, is widely seen as a hero among liberal circles for her legal decisions, which typically sided with Democrats and progressive causes.

Her death has caused dismay and threats of violence from celebrities and left-wing campaigners, who now fear Trump will replace her with an originalist judge that will guarantee a conservative majority on the court. Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are the current favorites to fill the seat, with Trump recently confirming that her replacement will also be a woman.

