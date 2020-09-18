Blue Checks Vow Violence If McConnell Tries to Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘Burn the Entire F**king Thing Down’

Kristina Wong

Blue check leftists on Twitter vowed violence in America if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempts to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night at age 87.

Leftist writer Reza Aslan tweeted: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down.”

He later tweeted: “Over our dead bodies. Literally.”

Writer Beau Willimon tweeted: “We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.”

Writer Laura Bassett threatened riots: “If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots.”

She followed up with: “*more, bigger riots.”

A professor at the University of Waterloo tweeted: “Burn Congress down before letting Trump try to appoint anyone to SCOTUS.” He then protected his account on Twitter.

Author Marcus Carey tweeted: “Politics about to get really turnt up.”

McConnell issued a statement that said: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.

Podcaster Katie Herzog said she hoped McConnell suffered a stroke and became “brain dead” before that happened.

Media pundit Scot Ross tweeted to Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), who warned McConnell against filling Ginsburg’s seat: “Fucking A, Ed. If you can’t shut it down, burn it down.”

 

 

