‘Saturday Night Live’ Alums Tina Fey, Fred Armisen Star in Biden Get Out the Vote Ad

Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Fred Armisen starred in a new advertisement for 2020 Democrat nominee Joe Biden, meant to urge people to register to vote in the November election.

“I’m just going through, like, all my contacts and checking with people to make sure they have a voting plan. Do you have your voting plan together? First of all, are you registered to vote?” asks Fey of Armisen in the ad where the two appear to be friends in a video chat with another.

“Um, my dad registered when I was a kid, so, he’s like, sort of the family voter,” replied Armisen.

Watch Below:

“Yeah, see that only — that’s going that I caught you, because that only applies to him,” said Fey.

“He represents the family, we’re Armisens, so, he votes for us, there’s eleven of us,” replied Armisen, playing the role of a naïve individual for the Biden campaign advertisement.

“I think each individual has to register,” reacted Fey’s character. “You can go to this website called, I will Vote dot com, and you can put your name in, and then you tell them stuff, and they tell you you’re registered to vote.”

Fey then goes on to oddly segue into advice about how it’s important not to be “shy.”

“You know what’s really important to remember? Don’t be shy,” she said.

“I know, I said that so many times, don’t be shy, you’re going to vote. Be yourself,” Armisen responded.

“And, like, don’t even to like, be like, ‘am I registered, like, I don’t know, like, I’m scared to look,’ it’s like, don’t be scared to look,” Fey continued.

Armisen then goes on to register to vote while video chatting with Fey.

“This is great, I got it right away,” he said.

“Okay so I’m just going to have a plan and, um, I just now have to do this with every other person I know, and then I’ll feel good about this very important election coming up,” Fey affirmed.

“Yes, you did a good job, thank you for informing me,” said Armisen.

“Thank you for being open to being informed,” reacted Fey.

It’s the latest celebrity-studded push for vote by the Biden campaign and Democrats. This ad comes on the heels of slew movie and TV show cast reunions meant to benefit Biden’s White House bid. Rob Reiner recently re-united the cast of The Princess Bride to raise money for Wisconsin Democrats. Reiner is also reuniting the cast of the 1984 rock music mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap to help raise funds for Democrats in Pennsylvania.

