Amy Schumer Posts Staged Photo of Mannequins in Cages in Get Out the Vote Screed Against America’s ‘Caste System’

Actress and leftist activist Amy Schumer posted a staged photo of mannequin dolls in cages in a social media rant urging people to vote against America’s “caste system.” Schumer’s screed to her 10 million-plus Instagram followers includes a link to a Democratic National Committee (DNC) voter registration website.

“I’m voting for the marginalized people who are victims of the caste system we live in,” Schumer captioned her post, with the hashtag “#ImVotingFor” and a link to the DNC’s website that registers voters.

The image of individual cages with mannequin dolls sitting in each is a staged installation from February that was erected by the open borders group Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES).

The cages filled with dolls were put up in Des Moines, Iowa, near caucus voting cites “meant to represent migrant children who have been detained at the US-Mexico border and other centers in the United States,” according to a local report. Images of the dolls and cages come up in a quick Google search of “kids in cages,” a repeated Democrat talking point through the last three years of President Trump’s administration.

Watch below:

In 2018, the Trump administration enforced its zero-tolerance policy to stop the flow of illegal adult border crossers from arriving at the country with minor children.

The separation of adult border crossers from the children they arrive with, though, has occurred since before 2001, court records have shown, and the Obama administration used the same detention centers that are currently being used.

Detaining child border crossers was a policy during the Obama administration, where Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.

As for Schumer, this is but her latest attempt to boost voter turnout ahead of the November election. Last month, the Trainwreck star teamed up with Seinfeld writer and actor Larry David for a primetime ABC election special, called VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, that also featured Michelle Obama and her voter registration group, When We All Vote.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.