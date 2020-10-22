Mia Farrow Defends Hunter Biden After Trump Calls Out Biden Family Corruption During Debate

Actress Mia Farrow defended Hunter Biden, the embattled son of Joe Biden, just as President Donald Trump was laying out allegations of Biden family corruption during Thursday’s night presidential debate. Farrow listed various prominent professional positions that Hunter has held over the course of his life, just as Trump accused Joe of using his position when he was Vice President to benefit finacially.

Indeed, Trump raised the recent emergence of a “laptop from hell” containing emails indicating that Joe Biden had met with his son’s foreign business partners, despite Biden previous claiming that he hadn’t talked to his son Hunter about his various business deals.

Farrow responded to the claim by listing where Hunter Biden went to school and worked, presumably in an attempt to prove that he is both a successful and ethical businessman.

“Hunter Biden is a graduate of Yale Law School. and worked at a major bank holding company where he rose to [the] rank of exec vice president,” she said in a tweet. “He also served in the United States Department of Commerce, focusing on e-commerce.”

