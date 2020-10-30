90s Hip Hop Group De La Soul Release Anti-Trump Anthem ‘Remove 45’

The 1990s hip hop trio De La Soul has released its first new music in years with its new anti-President Trump protest song, entitled “Remove 45.”

The group, consisting of artists Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo, also enlisted the help of rappers Chuck D, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, and Styles P, for the politically charge anthem.

Some of the lyrics include, “It’s hard to spread harmony when his policies are for harm,” the song smears Trump as a racist, who employs “dog whistles” to his supporters.

Another line attacks first lady Melania Trump, saying, “Kicking Melania out the country, that’s my immigration policy.”

“When it comes to this president and his administration, we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office,” rapper Posdnuos said about the song.

De La Soul made a splash in 1989 with their debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, which many say is a hip hop masterpiece. But that first album remains their best seller as the group went on to release albums sporadically through the ensuing decades.

The Trump-hating single marks the first new music from the group since their 2016 album And the Anonymous Nobody. But De La Soul is now reportedly in the studio aiming to finish their tenth album sometime next year.

The rappers join leftist pop star Cher in producing a 2020 political song. Last week, Cher retooled a 1940s show tune into a tribute to Joe Biden she titled, “Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe.”

