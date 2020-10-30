CNN Lashes Out at Kirstie Alley over COVID Coverage Criticism

“Meow” indeed! Kirstie Alley triggered CNN with a tweet accusing the Jeff Zucker-led network of engaging in fear mongering about the coronavirus. What ensued was a vicious Twitter cat fight in which CNN took the low road by insulting Alley’s NBC sitcom Veronica’s Closet.

Kirstie Alley fired off a tweet Friday morning in which she hammered CNN for its doomsday coronavirus coverage. The Cheers star said that some of her friends who are loyal CNN viewers are living in abject terror of contracting COVID-19.

“I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!”

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

CNN’s communications team responded by insulting Veronica’s Closet, which ran on NBC for three seasons from 1997 to 2000. The network also suggested, without evidence, that Alley doesn’t wear a mask.

“Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time ‘Veronica’s Closet’ came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.”

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

The Emmy-winning actress responded in turn by suggesting that CNN should pay as much attention to the Biden family’s allegedly corrupt business dealings as it does to Veronica’s Closet. She also accused the network of falsely suggesting that she has encouraged people not to wear masks.

“Meow …if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997….. guess you got that wrong too,” Alley tweeted.

Meow …if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997….. guess you got that wrong too‍♀️ https://t.co/j1BelxVohy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Find ONE tweet I’ve tweeted to encourage people NOT to wear masks or NOT be careful or that has said anything disrespectful about sick people or those who have died … there isn’t one.

THIS is how FAKE information spreads like pic.twitter.com/EekePYPB3v — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Kirstie Alley recently endorsed President Donald Trump, saying that she is casting her ballot for the president because he isn’t a politician.

“I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason,” the Look Who’s Talking actress tweeted earlier this month. “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com