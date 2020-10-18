Kirstie Alley: I’m Voting for Donald Trump Because He will Turn the Economy Around

Actress Kirstie Alley announced her full throated intention to vote again for President Donald Trump in the upcoming election “because he’s not a politician.”

“I’m voting for [Donald Trump] because he’s NOT a politician,” wrote Alley, who added that she had also voted for then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 election. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason,” the Scream Queens and Look Who’s Talking actress continued. “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Alley’s tweet caused the actress’ name to begin trending on Twitter. it didn’t take long before leftist Hollywood celebrities like director Judd Apatow were on the attack against Alley.

“Shelly Long was way funnier than you,” critiqued Hollywood director Judd Apatow.

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

“Kirstie Alley’s tweet screamed ‘I can’t read! I don’t watch the news! Black Lives Don’t Matter! My body, your choice! and Pussies wear masks! And sexuality is a preference!'” reacted Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell. “But all I can think about is how 87% of the people on here will have to google who she is.”

Kirstie Alley’s tweet screamed “I can’t read! I don’t watch the news! Black Lives Don’t Matter! My body, your choice! and Pussies wear masks! And sexuality is a preference!” But all I can think about is how 87% of the people on here will have to google who she is. pic.twitter.com/RMd7iafjzx — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) October 18, 2020

“Still a hot mess:” said broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien

“kirstie alley never appeared on frasier so she’s been an opp,” wrote comedian Desus Nice.

kirstie alley never appeared on frasier so she's been an opp — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 18, 2020

As of Sunday morning, Alley’s tweet has garnered over 46,000 “retweets” and over 213,000 “likes.”

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life,” tweeted Alley, reacting to the backlash she received on Twitter for her support of the president. “Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”

Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

“Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity,” the actress added in a follow-up tweet. “& JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins.”

Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins💪💪💪😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Earlier this year, Alley thanked the president for his leadership during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, writing that President Trump has taken charge in “a manner needed and wanted for this country.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.