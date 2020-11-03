John Legend at Biden Campaign Event: Trump ‘Encourages Police Brutality’

Pop star John Legend falsely accused President Donald Trump of encouraging police brutality and refusing to condemn white supremacy in a speech Monday at a Biden-Harris campaign rally in Philadelphia. “Let’s end this national nightmare,” the left-wing singer said.

In his speech, Legend claimed that Americans can choose “a country where the president actively encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society.”

President Trump has repeatedly condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis over the past four years, including at Charlottesville in 2017. But the mainstream media continue to falsely report that he has failed to do so.

The president also has never encouraged police brutality. In 2017, the president told a gathering of police in Long Island to “please don’t be too nice” to MS-13 gang members and the criminal drug cartels. The media have repeatedly taken the president’s words out of context, falsely claiming that he was referring to all suspects.

John Legend said Monday that Pennsylvania will determine “not only our next president, but who we are as a country.” He also referenced Walter Wallace, Jr., a black man who was shot and killed by police in Philadelphia last month.

The singer portrayed Wallace, Jr., as an innocent victim of police brutality. But according to reports, Wallace, Jr. confronted law enforcement officials with a knife just before being shot. He was also awaiting trial for allegedly threatening to shoot a woman.

Watch below:

my speech in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. let's end this national nightmare… https://t.co/xBbh9KdEj4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 3, 2020

During his speech Monday, John Legend denigrated rappers including Lil Wayne and 50 Cent who have endorsed the president.

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup. It’s called the Sunken Place,” said Legend, referring to the movie Get Out.

The Grammy-winning singer also called the president’s Platinum Plan for helping black communities and businesses “fool’s gold.”

Legend was an active supporter of Elizabeth Warren before Joe Biden became the Democratic nominee for president. Since then, the singer has worked as a fundraiser for the Biden-Harris ticket. He even said at one point that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, considered leaving America because of President Trump.

