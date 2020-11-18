Debra Messing Praises Michigan Businessman Who Smeared Wayne County Republicans as Racists

Hollywood actress and Joe Biden surrogate Debra Messing has praised a Michigan businessman for calling two Wayne County Republican leaders “racist” for refusing to certify the county’s tally in the presidential election, after they received numerous sworn affidavits alleging fraud.

In a public Zoom meeting that went viral, Ann Arbor businessman Ned Staebler threatened Wayne County Board of Canvassers chairwoman Monica Palmer and member William Hartmann, saying, “The stain of racism will follow you throughout history.”

He added: “Just know when you try to sleep tonight that millions of people around the world now on Twitter know the name Monica Palmer and William Hartmann as two people, completely racist, and without an understanding of what integrity means, or shred of human decency.”

He then suggested that they were going to hell.

“The law isn’t on your side. History won’t be on your side. Your conscience will not be on your side, and Lord knows when you go to meet your maker, your soul is going to be very, very warm.”

Following the contentious meeting, during which a local Democrat politician also smeared the two Republicans as racists, the board reversed its decision and voted to certify the county’s election result.

Debra Messing trumpeted her approval of Staebler’s threats, calling him a “hero.”

“Thank you @NedStaebler! You are a hero. @HartmannDude and @monicaspalmer will forever have the label ‘#RACIST’ & OBSTRUCTIONIST,’ attached to their names,” the Will & Grace star tweeted.

The Wayne County battle has drawn national attention as President Donald Trump continues to challenge the election results in Michigan. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that county officials received more than 200 pages of sworn affidavits alleging fraud.

The president said in a tweet on Wednesday that Democrats in Michigan “cheated big time, and got caught.”

The Great State of Michigan, with votes being far greater than the number of people who voted, cannot certify the election. The Democrats cheated big time, and got caught. A Republican WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

