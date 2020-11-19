Model Lottie Moss Announces She Is ‘Pansexual’

British model Lottie Moss has come out to the world as “pansexual,” meaning she’s attracted romantically to anyone regardless of whether they are a man, a woman, a man who identifies as a woman, or a woman who identifies as a man.

Lottie Moss — who is the younger sister of model Kate Moss — announced her pansexuality during an Instagram Q&A.

“I’m pansexual so I don’t really mind any gender — it kinda changes every day as well. It depends on who I meet,” said Moss in her Instagram Q&A, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

While Moss, who made her runway debut in 2015 at Paris Fashion Week at the age of 17, has revealed that she is open to dating anyone, she the phrase “Not Yours” tattooed just above her butt. “I was dating a guy and he really pissed me off and I went and got a ‘Not Yours’ tattoo to say fuck you, and now we’re broken up,” Lottie Moss said explaining the reason behind the tattoo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo)

Moss is not the only one having recently propagated the idea of pansexuality in front of a young and impressionable audience.

In 2015, former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus announced that she was pansexual, stating, “I’m very open about it — I’m pansexual.”

Pansexuality has also appeared in Hollywood blockbusters, such as Solo: A Star Wars Story, as Hollywood screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan said in 2018 that the iconic Star Wars character Lando Calrissian is a pansexual.

The sexual orientation has also popped up in the Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek via actor and star Dan Levy’s character David.

Proud to play a proud pansexual. Happy #PansexualVisibilityDay 🌈 pic.twitter.com/uOJQ5sM1Fy — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 24, 2019

“My son is pansexual,” said Eugene Levy’s character Johnny, who plays David’s father in an episode of Schitt’s Creek. “He loves everyone. Men, women, women who become men, men who become women.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.