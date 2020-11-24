Alyssa Milano Extends ‘Olive Branch to Trump Supporters’ After Years of Smears, from Klansman to Misogynist Bigots

It was just a couple months ago that Alyssa Milano was calling for Republicans to be “tried for treason.” And now, just weeks removed from the election, and after years of smears and attacks, the left-wing activist and actor is ready to “extend an olive branch to Trump supporters.”

“I am ready to move #ForwardTogether,” Alyssa Milano said in a tweet on Tuesday, echoing language used earlier by Joe Biden. “There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. “

I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters. I am ready to move #ForwardTogether. There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

The resounding response to Milano’s peace offering has been rejection. “Nope, why would we ally with a radical leftist that called us Nazis, Racists and White Supremacists merely for supporting Trump,” one user said to the Who’s the Boss star.

Indeed, the gun control advocate and defund the police supporter has repeatedly maligned the millions of Americans who support President Trump as Ku Klux Klan members.

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

Milano said “everyone who proudly wears the red hat identifies with an ideology of white supremacy and misogyny.” She tweeted an image to her millions of Twitter followers comparing Vice President Mike Pence to Holocaust architect Heinrich Himmler. She called a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border a “symbol to white supremacy.”

Before that, she trashed Ohio voters who rejected Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district in August 2018. Milano helped lead the smear campaign against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, even dressing up in a costume from Handmaid’s Tale at a left-wing protest.

An early supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid in 2016, Milano was tweeting about Trump’s “resting bitch face” as far back as September 2015.

Again, the initial response to Milano has been spurn. And it seems unlikely that the people smeared for years as bigots would be willing to move “forward together” with one of Hollywood most malicious attackers.

