Ron Perlman: Mitch McConnell ‘One of the Biggest Cun*s’ in U.S. History

Far-left Hollywood actor Ron Perlman is once again attacking Republicans, this time, calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “one of the biggest cunts” in U.S. history, and ignoring Joe Biden publicly stating that it’s “time to heal in America” and bring a divided nation together.

“Mitch, you’re going to go down in the history books as one of the biggest cunts in US politics, and I’ve never seen anyone work harder for the title,” tweeted Perlman on Thursday.

Perlman’s remarks on Thursday was not the only time the Big Ugly actor took to social media to attack Republicans. Last month, Perlman publicly fantasized about a sexual attack on Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“I feel like Lindsey Graham is ripe for an ass fucking,” wrote Ron Perlman in a tweet he has since deleted.

Perlman’s remarks arrive in the wake of Joe Biden calling on Americans to come together, stating that it’s “time to heal in America.”

Spewing divisive language, however, is something the Sons of Anarchy actor does regularly.

Last year, the Hellboy star exploded on the Republican Party, calling it the “KKK party” in an unhinged rant.

“Hey Kevin McCarthy! Ted Cruz! Steve Scalise! How dare you suddenly start condemning the Nazi that is Steve King when you’ve been cheering him on for his entire embarrassing career! You are the KKK party. Own it muthafuckas! And one more thing… FUCK YOU!” said Perlman.

