Neighbors Call Police After Pop Star Zayn Malik’s Family Ignore Social Distancing During Wedding

The family of pop star Zayn Malik were reportedly flouting social distancing guidelines during his sister’s wedding before police were caught to break up the event in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

A fan account published various clips taken by guests at the wedding ceremony of his sister Waliyha, where some 40 people were in attendance. In the footage, attendees are seen hugging and posing for group photos in violation of lockdown measures imposed by the British government in response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Waliyha, 22, married convicted criminal Junaid Khan, 24, in a traditional Islamic ceremony held in a marquee erected in the garden of their sister Sassa at her home in Bradford.

As the wedding reception was taking place after the ceremony, neighbors called police about the event. Police arrived and issued a series of fixed penalty notices, Daily Mail reported.

“Police attended an address just after 6pm on Saturday evening following a report of a large party,” a law enforcement spokesperson told the newspaper. “A group of people were fined inside the address and fixed penalty notices were issued as a breach of coronavirus restrictions had been committed.”

Latif Yasin, who provided the marquee and helped organize Saturday’s event, told MailOnline: ‘It all started at around 10 am and there were a lot of people there.,” she explained. “I put out six tables, organized the stage and also two larger tables for the catering. There wasn’t any loud music, but it was quite a lively event.

“Everything was going really well throughout the day and then in the early evening the police arrived,” she continued. “They spoke with Tricia and warned her that the wedding was breaking COVID laws and told her that it needed to end, and everybody had to go home.”

Zayn is not the first high-profile British figure caught in lockdown restrictions controversy. Last month, singer Rita Ora apologized for a “serious an inexcusable error judgment” after she was caught holding a 30th birthday bash at the upmarket Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill.

