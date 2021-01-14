Armie Hammer Blames ‘Vicious and Spurious Online Attacks’ for Exiting Movie Co-Starring Jennifer Lopez

Actor Armie Hammer is stepping away from his role starring opposite of Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding over a social media scandal involving Hammer’s alleged direct messages (DMs) that appeared to show the Lone Ranger star sending graphic messages to women and discussing cannibalism.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” said Hammer in a statement to TMZ. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer was set to begin filming immediately but now his role will be recast, according to a source who spoke to TMZ.

While the messages appear to have been written by Hammer, they have not been confirmed as authentic.

According to TMZ, the messages also portray Hammer as domineering, and demanding that the women call him “daddy,” as well as repeatedly mentioning rape, biting, and “marking” in a sexual manner.

The report added that a separate exchange captured and posted by the person who first spread the alleged DMs appears to show that she made everything up, but it’s unclear if the woman is referring to the alleged Hammer posts or something else that is unrelated to the matter.

Nonetheless, a representative for the movie said that “Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” according to a report by Variety.

In October, Hammer joked about President Donald Trump testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus, proclaiming, “I like the presidents who DON’T get covid.”

Hammer’s wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their divorce in July, after ten years of marriage. They have two children, a daughter Harper Grace, 6, and a son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

