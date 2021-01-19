Actor’s Union Finds ‘Probable Cause’ to Expel President Trump

The actor’s union Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) believes it has found “probable cause” to expel President Donald Trump.

The SAG-AFTRA is making a move to kick Trump out of the actor’s union, claiming it found “probable cause” that the president — who has been a member for more than 30 years — has “violated the union’s Constitution,” according to a report by Deadline.

The matter will now be heard by the union’s Disciplinary Committee. If found guilty by the committee, Trump could be reprimanded, censured, fined, suspended, or expelled from the actor’s union.

The report added that Article XIV of the union’s Constitution states that members may be suspended or expelled for “engaging in actions antagonistic to the interests or integrity of the union.”

The SAG-AFTRA cites its charges from the Capitol Hill riot earlier this month, alleging that the president supported “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris.

“There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers,” added Carteris.

The union’s national executive director David White also chimed in on the matter.

“Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members,” said White. “The unfortunate truth is, this individual’s words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members.”

“The board’s resolution addresses this effort to undermine freedom of the press and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society rests, and which we must all work to protect and preserve,” White added.

A letter from the union was sent to Trump on Tuesday, notifying the president of the charges being brought against him. If the committee votes to expel him, it will have to then be approved by a two-thirds vote of the national SAG-AFTRA board.

President Trump has starred on the reality TV hit The Apprentice, and Celebrity Apprentice.

The president has also appeared as himself in several TV shows, including, All My Children, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Nanny, Suddenly Susan, The Drew Carey Show, NightMan, Spin City, Sex and the City, The Job, and Days of Our Lives.

President Trump has also appeared as himself in several movies, including, Ghosts Cant Do It, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Across the Sea of Time, Eddie, Celebrity, Zoolander, Two Weeks Notice, and Marmalade.

Last week, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York star Macaulay Culkin publicly backed a petition to have President Trump excised from the film.

