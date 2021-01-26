Just two months after coming out as transgender, Elliot Page — the actor formerly known as Ellen Page — is divorcing wife Emma Portner.

Page filed divorce papers in a New York court, seeking the dissolution of their three-year marriage, according to a report from TMZ.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the former couple said in a joint statement to People magazine Tuesday. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Emma Portner is a dancer and choreographer. Like Page, she hails from Canada. The couple announced their marriage in January 2018.

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December but made no mention of the separation. “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote on Instagram. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Page also attacked people who “spew hostility toward the trans community.” “You have blood on your hands,” the actor wrote.

At the time, Portner voiced support for her spouse’s gender transition.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” she posted on social media. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

The actor formerly known as Ellen Page received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2007 movie Juno. She also starred in the movies Inception, Whip It, and two X-Men movies.

Page currently stars in the sci-fi series The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. The streamer changed the star’s name in the credits after declaring the gender change.

