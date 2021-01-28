Rapper Ja Rule is the latest public figure to side with populist investors from the WallStreetBets Reddit community, who have been buying up shares of companies shorted by institutional hedge funds, including Gamestop, AMC Theatres, and Nokia.

The meme-inspired buying frenzy has sent those stocks soaring, putting the squeeze on Wall Street insiders’ short positions — apparently, to such a degree that retail investment apps like RobinHood have barred their customers from purchasing any more shares of these companies.

On Thursday, Ja Rule urged the individual traders against selling their positions in a series of tweets. He also accused RobinHood of committing a “crime” for its suppression of GameStop buyers.

“Yo this is a fucking CRIME what @RobinhoodApp is doing DO NOT SELL!!! HOLD THE LINE,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the rapper said the restrictions will cause small investors to lose money when they are unable to sell after the shares start to fall.

Other brokerage firms have also put restrictions on the stocks, including TD Ameritrade and Schwab.

Many prominent figures have weighed in on the frenzy, including Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. As Breitbart News reported, Donald Trump Jr. has also sided with the populist investors against the “rigged” financial system.

“It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street,” Trump tweeted. “This is what a rigged system looks like, folks!”

