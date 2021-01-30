A rapper who has reportedly been identified as a cousin of superstar Beyoncé has been shot dead in Texas, with authorities issuing an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old woman.

Rapper Martell Derouen, whose stage name was Kardone, was found dead of a gunshot wound inside his apartment in central Texas on Tuesday, according to a report in the San-Antonio Express News. Police had been called to his home for a welfare check after a friend reported not hearing from Derouen for several days.

The 34-year-old rapper was signed to the Sony Music record label The Orchard. He was reportedly a cousin of Beyoncé, though it remains unclear how closely they were related. The superstar celebrity has not publicly commented on the killing.

Police have issued a warrant for rapper Sasha Skare, 21, as a suspect in Derouen’s murder, according to a report from CBS Austin. Skare, who is currently at large, was also a suspect in a separate 2019 shooting death in Austin. Authorities arrested her in that case, but she was reportedly released on bond in January.

It remains unclear how Martell Derouen knew the suspect. His wife issued a statement to multiple media outlets pleading with authorities to find Skare, whom she described as “dangerous.”

“There is no way to replace him but please help us find this girl,” Derouen’s wife, Joia, said. “She is dangerous and I do believe she will kill again. If you see her please contact the police.”

Anyone with information on Skare’s location can call the San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.

