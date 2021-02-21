Madonna: ‘The Patriarchy Continues to Try to Crush My Neck,’ ‘Take Away My Voice’

Pop star Madonna took to Twitter Friday to rail against “the Patriarchy,” claiming that this entity “continues to try to crush my neck” and “cut off my life force and take away my voice.”

“The Patriarchy continues to try to crush my neck with their heavy boots, cut off my life force and take away my voice — Even those who call themselves artists…………..” she wrote.

While Madonna — who has a net worth of roughly $850 million — did not go on to clarify what she meant by “the Patriarchy” cutting off her “life force” and taking away her voice, she did say that these individuals who know they are, adding: “DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY.”

“You know who you are!!!” added the pop star in her tweet. “DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY! Now and Forever.”

The Patriarchy continues to try to crush my neck with their heavy boots, cut off my life force and take away my voice—Even those who call themselves artists…………..You know who you are!!! DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY! Now and Forever. #riskwhatyouvalue #valuewhatyourisk pic.twitter.com/A5BtfIIFNR — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2021

Last year, after the death of George Floyd, the singer proclaimed “fuck the police” in an Instagram post lambasting law enforcement.

“Watching this Cop suffocate George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride,” said Madonna on Instagram.

The singer went on to say that “no one should be allowed to carry a gun,” especially police officers.

“This has to stop!!” Madonna wrote. “Until we can over come [sic] Racism in America — no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops — Fuck The Police! Yea I said it.”

In 2017, while President Donald Trump was in office, the pop star said that she had been thinking about “blowing up the White House.”

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” Madonna told a crowd of Women’s March attendees.

