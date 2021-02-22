‘Selma’ Director Ava DuVernay Will Devote New Spotify Podcast to Police Brutality Against Black People and Cops Who Kill

Left-wing Hollywood filmmaker Ava DuVernay will devote her new Spotify podcast to the subjects of police brutality against black people and cops who kill, focusing on what she sees as the lack of accountability in law enforcement.

Spotify announced on Monday its new lineup of podcasts, which include an eight-episode series featuring Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen titled “Renegades: Born in the USA.” DuVernay’s series is titled “The LEAP Files” and is focused on the Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP) — an activist organization that she founded last year to fund media projects around police brutality.

“One of the things that defines artists is our curiosity — always wanting to learn more, reach further,” she reportedly said in Monday’s announcement. “And so this is a non-scripted project called The LEAP Files. We analyze high-profile cases that have been in the news as it relates to police brutality against black people. This podcast pulls back the curtain.”

DuVernay’s podcast is expected to spotlight a new case of police brutality each week, exploring “the blue wall of silence” that she believes protects officers who are accused of killing black people.

Ava DuVernay has increasingly devoted her Hollywood career to social justice, having recently directed the Netflix miniseries When They See Us, a dramatization of the Central Park jogger case. She recently launched a Hollywood diversity project intended to promote women and minorities for below-the-line crew jobs.

Last year, Spotify teamed up with Michelle Obama to launch her own podcast devoted to various subjects including race and the coronavirus.

