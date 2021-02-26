Donald Trump Jr. After Bruce Springsteen’s DWI Charge Dropped: ‘We All Know It’s Liberal Privilege’

Donald Trump Jr. blasted rock star and Joe Biden surrogate Bruce Springsteen over his dropped DWI charges, saying the “Thunder Road” crooner didn’t have “white privilege” but that he benefited from “liberal privilege.”

“I’d say it’s white privilege but we all know it’s really liberal privilege,” tweeted Trump Jr., sharing a New York Post headline, which reads, “Prosecutors drop DWI, reckless driving charges against Bruce Springsteen.”

Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, late last year. The National Park Service confirmed a few weeks ago that the rock star faced charges included driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

Springsteen had fallen under scrutiny over his arrest after it went public. Jeep also faced backlash for featuring the E Street Band frontman in a two-minute commercial about unity, during this year’s Super Bowl, with one Twitter user proclaiming that he “could have killed someone.”

Springsteen plead guilty to the charge of consuming alcohol in an enclosed area. Two charges — DWI and reckless driving — against the rocker were dismissed. Springsteen was fined $540, and reportedly told the judge that he could “immediately” pay the fine.

The dismissal comes just days after Springsteen’s podcast with former President Barack Obama, Renegades: Born in the U.S.A., debuted on Spotify. The podcast features the two discussing hot button issues such as “race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America.”

