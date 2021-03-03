Tim Allen: I Didn’t Join the Trump ‘Lynching Crowd,’ It Was Fun to Watch Him Piss People Off

Actor Tim Allen said that he “kind of liked” how former President Donald Trump “pissed people off” when he was president. The Last Man Standing star opened up about politics in a recent podcast interview, where he also shared his disdain for taxes.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” Allen in an interview on Monday’s episode the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. “I’ve just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.'”

“And once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen added. “So it was fun to just not say anything — didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

The Toy Story star went on to say that it’s “nothing personal,” adding that he personally knows the Clinton family.

“And I even know the Clintons,” said Allen. “When he was president, I sent them Christmas stuff from Disney, and I sent all the movies that we did — and I sent it to Bush, too, and I sent it to the Obamas. I’m a bolster. I just didn’t think that Hillary should’ve been president.”

“In the end, you go the other direction,” he added. “There’s nothing personal about it. If you don’t like it then wait ’til the next election.”

Tim Allen also mentioned his dislike of paying taxes, referring to the government as a “silent partner” that takes nearly half of his earnings, and never gives him back anything for it.

“Once I started making money, I had this silent partner that just took almost half of my money, and never gave me anything for it, and that was the taxes. I never liked taxes,” said Allen, adding that he is a “fiscal conservative.”

“I worked pretty hard for this stuff, and I accomplished a lot — but I had this silent partner — never liked taxes. Never liked what they do with taxes, and the bullshit on both sides. It’s not their money,” the actor added.

