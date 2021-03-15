Sarah Silverman Calls Out Democratic Party Hypocrisy: It’s ‘So F**king Elitist’

Comedian Sarah Silverman shredded the idea of America’s dueling political parties during an episode of The Sarah Silverman Podcast but reserved special criticism for her own, calling the Democratic Party “fucking elitist,” not actually “progressive” at all and she questioned whether she wanted to remain associated with it.

“It’s the absolutist-ness of the party I am in that is such a turnoff to me. It’s so fucking elitist,” Silverman, a longtime supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), said in a segment of her podcast posted to her 2 million followers on Instagram.

“You know, for something called ‘progressive’, it allows for zero progress. It’s all or nothing, no ‘steps toward. All of fucking nothing,” she continued, identifying it as “righteousness porn.”

“And I’ve been thinking about this a lot, just in general, I just, I don’t know that I want to be associated with any party. I really, I think I don’t want to be associated with any party anymore,” the actress continued, explaining that the associations come with “too much baggage.”

“Every party, it comes with so much fucking baggage that no ideas can be taken at face value. And, without ideas, what are we? Without a common truth, how can we talk about it? You know, Republicans might hear an idea that they would totally agree with, but, if it comes from AOC then they hate it,” she said, admitting that she tends to react in the same way toward ideas that come from Republicans. “To be honest, when I hear an idea that comes from a Republican, it’s suspect to me. We all put too much shit on this stuff. We are no longer able to be a nation of ideas.”

Silverman appeared to deviate from her party’s narrative last year after pointing to the double standard of Democrat politicians such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), particularly in how they handled the #MeToo accusations against then-candidate Joe Biden.

“But [you] called on ⁦[Al Franken]⁩ to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for??” Silverman tweeted in response to an article titled, “Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: ‘I support Vice President Biden.'”

But u called on ⁦@alfranken⁩ to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for?? Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: 'I support Vice President Biden' – CNNPolitics https://t.co/sUm4oYN44j — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 29, 2020

At the time, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Patty Murray (D-WA), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) had also asked Franken to resign.

Even so, Silverman has continued to stand as a voice for Democrat causes in recent months. She was among a throng of Hollywood celebrities who pushed for voter turnout in the Georgia runoffs, openly supporting Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both of whom ultimately won their races, giving Democrats the power in the upper chamber.