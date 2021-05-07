Disney Creative Director Defends Snow White Ride After Woke ‘Non-Consensual Kiss’ Outrage

Disney Executive Creative Director Jim Shull took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend Disneyland’s Snow White Enchanted Wish ride, which has been under attack over a scene that critics say includes a “non-consensual kiss” between Prince Charming and Snow White.

“Allowing for the fact that cultural changes occur over decades it must be acknowledged that in the context of the tale on which the film is based that the ride is accurate,” Shull tweeted. “People are of course allowed to dislike the story but the Imagineering team did a spectacular job!”

Disneyland has been facing backlash from the establishment media, specifically from the San Francisco Chronicle, for what the paper referred to as “problematic scenes.”

The revamped Snow White ride at Disneyland — which reopened last week — now features a “true love’s kiss” between Prince Charming and Snow White, in order to wake her from eternal sleep after being poisoned by the Evil Queen’s apple.

“A kiss he gives to her without her consent, while she’s asleep, which cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening,” the paper notes.

Disneyland recently reopened after more than 400 days in limbo due to a shutdown in response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

While the Disney imagineer has defended Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride, time will tell whether or not Disneyland will cave to the woke outrage — as the company has on several other occasions.

In January, Disney made the decision to update its well-known “Jungle Cruise” ride after receiving complaints that it glorified “colonial” attitudes, and contained racist imagery.

The move came after activists successfully canceled Disneyland’s Splash Mountain.

Last year, the Walt Disney Company decided to completely overhaul the rides at the Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California following accusations that the theme park attraction features racist imagery from the 1946 Disney movie Song of the South.

