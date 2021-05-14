Roger Waters, Sitting by Poster Comparing America to Nazis, Trashes Israel

Former Pink Floyd frontman Rogers Waters used a poster linking America and Nazism as a backdrop during an interview with RT on Friday.

Waters spoke with RT — formerly known as Russia Today, a English-lnguage news media outlet run by the Russian government — about ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

The poster had the message “USSA,” with the two ses, referring to the Nazi Germany’s Schutzstaffel paramilitary, commonly referred to with the acronym “SS.” Waters joined RT remotely from his apartment in New York City.

WATCH:

Water said Palestinians are morally obligated to use violence against Israelis in resistance to “occupation”:

This is not an equal conflict. When we’re talking about Gaza, we’re talking a barrel full of fish and the Israelis are shooting into it with hugely efficient weaponry. They are murdering the inmates of an open prison. That is what they’re doing. Some of the inmates of the open prison are trying to fight back in whatever way they can, and occasionally they have resorted to sending homemade rockets across the walls of the prison that contains them. And you can’t blame them for that. In fact, they have a moral obligation to resist the occupation by a foreign power of their land.

“[Israel] is an apartheid regime involved in the clearing of all the indigenous people from the land that they eyed before 1948, and that they’ve been trying to colonize,” he added.

He added, “Those of us who criticize the state of Israel and its policies — its genocidal, apartheid, racist policies — are not antisemitic.”

A note from Roger. It’s official ISRAEL is an APARTHEID STATE.

Check out SHEIKH JARRAH GENOCIDAL HOUSE CLEARINGS. pic.twitter.com/8X3VFy4Igi — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 7, 2021

Without identifying anyone, Waters claimed that people from the “Israeli lobby” had threatened his security:

The Israeli lobby has tried to destroy my career and I know that they have had influence on the boards of some major banks. … I know that the [Israeli] lobby is at work. I have been personally threatened, and I’m not mentioning any names because it’s too sensitive, but I’ve been told that, certain people have told me, “We just wouldn’t want to see anything happen to you, Roger,” and you go, “Wow, somebody is sitting in my house threatening me.”

Waters said President Joe Biden had given Israel “carte blanche” in terms of its national security interests.

“[Bideb] will make no change at all,” he remarked. “He will take no action on settlements. In fact, he has simply said, ‘It’s a carte blanche. Do what you want. Kill them all if you want.’ Joe Biden has no interest in human rights.”

In 2020, the left-wing former rock star denigrated Donald Trump as a “tyrant and mass murderer,” adding that the president’s supporters turned the United States into a “fool’s hell.”

Waters also expressed support for NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. He described Colin Kaepernick as a “hero” while urging Super Bowl halftime show performers to take knees on stage.