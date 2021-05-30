Popular kid’s show Blue’s Clues has teamed up with drag queen “Nina West” in a video aimed at celebrating Gay Pride Month.

The singalong video for preschoolers, posted Friday to Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel, shows the famed cartoon dog introduce a cartoon where a procession of animals with various “queer” identities is serenaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West.

The video, titled “The Blue’s Clues Pride Parade ️‍Sing-Along Ft. Nina West,” features a cartoon version of the drag queen singing about all types of family arrangements, including transgender, gay, and supposed “non-binary” parents and children.

“This family has two mommies, they love each other so proudly, and they all go marching in the big parade!” the Nina West cartoon character croons into a microphone emblazoned with a solidarity fist.

“All families are made differently they love each other so proudly,” West sings, adding, “Love is love is love you see, and everyone should love proudly.”

The video earned nearly 164,000 views in its first three days on Youtube. However, comments were disabled for the video to prevent the public from weighing in.

Nina West celebrated the release of the video on Instagram, saying, “What a way to kick off Pride Month than with my pal, Blue! Singing and dancing in the streets celebrating Pride is so much fun, especially with all of our new friends! Check out the full video at the link in my bio! HAPPY PRIDE!”

The drag queen video is only one of several gay pride videos posted by the TV series aimed at small children. Another video posted the YouTube features the dog Blue and host Josh reading mail from children who wrote about sexual orientation and equality, and who added gay pride flag drawings to their letters. Another video, ostensibly about the alphabet, includes a segment celebrating a series of gay pride flags.

