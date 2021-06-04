Martin Sheen Says Trump’s Election Was a ‘Colossal Error in Our Character: ‘We’ve Got to Call This Bum Out’

Actor and Joe Biden supporter Martin Sheen is still stuck on former President Trump, blaming him for division in the country, calling him a “bum” who is selfish, greedy, and angry and referring to the country’s previous support of him as a “colossal error in our character.”

Emmy-Nominated TV host Jeff Conway asked for the West Wing actor’s thoughts on the political climate in America today, opening the door for Sheen to criticize the former president.

“We’re stuck with the lie in the throat, and I think we’ve got to clear our throats and see through this fog of deception, divisiveness. I think we’ve forgotten something that is a deep part of our humanity, and that is we serve ourselves best when we serve others first. I think we have got that reversed,” Sheen said.

“We have lacked leadership until very recently. I don’t mind saying that I’m a very liberal lifelong Democrat. I grew up in a country that Republicans were equally admired and their thoughts and service were equally embraced. You know. Eisenhower was our president and Truman followed him and then it’s gone from Democrat to Republican but there wasn’t a sense of selfishness or power or dishonesty,” Sheen continued before attacking Trump, specifically.

I asked 80-year-old Martin Sheen yesterday for his personal thoughts on the political climate in America today and his response absolutely blew me away. THIS IS A MUST WATCH. 🇺🇸@BradleyWhitford @AllisonBJanney @Richard_Schiff @RobLowe @NellyMoloney @DuleHill @JoshMalina pic.twitter.com/DS3uNryb0e — Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) June 3, 2021

“And this has been a colossal error in our character. This Trump administration and the fact that he will not man up and step forward and say that he has lied about it and that he has used it, and he’s hurt the country and all of his followers,” he said, failing to provide details on what, exactly, he believes the former president lied about or how he hurt the country.

“The worst part of it is that so many good people have followed this bad man and he’s a hustler and he has absolutely no one that he’s concerned about except himself and if we don’t see that and see through his selfishness and greed and anger,” the award-winning actor said. “He [Donald Trump] has led the country in such a desperate way, of selfishness and lies, and we’ve got to shake this guy off. This guy does not deserve that much attention. He deserves a lot of pity, and we’ve got to call this bum out to be what he is. To stand up, be a man, and say it’s all a lie, and show some respect and love for the country.”

The Grace and Frankie star has waded in political waters for decades. In 2017, for example, Sheen penned a fundraising email on behalf of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), expressing his disgust in the president and Republicans.

He joined his West Wing colleagues last year in a video montage, pledging to vote for Joe Biden.