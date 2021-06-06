Major Hollywood Studios Push Gun Control Initiative Funded by Mike Bloomberg

Major Hollywood studios including WarnerMedia and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot are promoting a gun control initiative funded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The “Wear Orange” push comes from the Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety, which has pressured President Joe Biden to enact gun control via executive order.

“Wear Orange” encourages people to wear orange from June 4 to 6 in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange weekend. Some of the Hollywood studios promoting the event have made hundreds of million of dollars on movies and TV shows featuring scenes of gun violence — some of which were intended for thrilling or comic effect.

WarnerMedia said it is partnering with Everytown to “help end gun violence and build safer communities across America.”

The studio’s HBO is behind The Sopranos, which featured countless scenes of gun violence over six seasons. Warner Bros.’ Joker climaxed with a scene in which the title character (Joaquin Phoenix) shoots a late-night comedian (Robert De Niro) in the head on live TV.

This Gun Violence Awareness Day, we are partnering with @Everytown to help end gun violence and build safer communities across America. Join us and find a #WearOrange event near you by texting ORANGE to 644-33 or going to https://t.co/K6zLOi4T8f. pic.twitter.com/FN3TOdJHcF — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMedia) June 4, 2021

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot also backed the Bloomberg initiative. Bad Robot is behind the hit TV series Alias as well as several Mission: Impossible movies, all of which featured extensive gun play.

Today is #WearOrange, when Americans come together virtually to show our support for victims and survivors of gun violence. Join us in advocating for common-sense gun safety and find an event in your state by texting ORANGE to 644-33! pic.twitter.com/6yXxpnxyKW — Bad Robot (@bad_robot) June 4, 2021

Comedy Central and CMT, which are owned by ViacomCBS, also promoted the Bloomberg-backed drive.

ViacomCBS also owns Paramount Pictures, whose recent movie Without Remorse on Amazon Prime Video features gun play in a military context.

.@jordanklepper heads into a country in turmoil, because he lives there. Watch Jordan Klepper Solves Guns on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/rkIMEZhKt6 To learn more, head to https://t.co/2nCYHeb5af. #WearOrange pic.twitter.com/4DuzDNW6eA — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) June 4, 2021

We're (virtually) wearing orange today in support National Gun Violence Awareness Day and to call attention to the more than 100 lives that are lost every day to gun violence. #WearOrange and visit https://t.co/yCVs91toXw for more. pic.twitter.com/Ir1tsENn1W — CMT (@CMT) June 4, 2021

MTV and VH1 both promoted the “Wear Orange” initiative. Many rap music videos have glorified guns or made them seem appealing.

This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we pledge to #WearOrange for a call to end the gun violence that disproportionately impacts and devastates Black and brown communities in America. pic.twitter.com/ZCmnyUewwD — VH1 (@VH1) June 4, 2021

No one should face gun violence for who they are, who they love, or what they believe — and on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange to shine a light on a crisis that takes more than 100 lives each day. For more resources, head over to https://t.co/ElJbk8dDTa pic.twitter.com/bwrJhAvgqW — MTV (@MTV) June 4, 2021

