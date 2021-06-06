Major Hollywood Studios Push Gun Control Initiative Funded by Mike Bloomberg

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 12: Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during a campaign rally on February 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bloomberg is holding the rally to mark the beginning of early voting in Tennessee ahead of the Super Tuesday primary on March …
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
David Ng

Major Hollywood studios including WarnerMedia and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot are promoting a gun control initiative funded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The “Wear Orange” push comes from the Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety, which has pressured President Joe Biden to enact gun control via executive order.

“Wear Orange” encourages people to wear orange from June 4 to 6 in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange weekend.  Some of the Hollywood studios promoting the event have made hundreds of million of dollars on movies and TV shows featuring scenes of gun violence — some of which were intended for thrilling or comic effect.

WarnerMedia said it is partnering with Everytown to “help end gun violence and build safer communities across America.”

The studio’s HBO is behind The Sopranos, which featured countless scenes of gun violence over six seasons. Warner Bros.’ Joker climaxed with a scene in which the title character (Joaquin Phoenix) shoots a late-night comedian (Robert De Niro) in the head on live TV.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot also backed the Bloomberg initiative. Bad Robot is behind the hit TV series Alias as well as several Mission: Impossible movies, all of which featured extensive gun play.

Comedy Central and CMT, which are owned by ViacomCBS, also promoted the Bloomberg-backed drive.

ViacomCBS also owns Paramount Pictures, whose recent movie Without Remorse on Amazon Prime Video features gun play in a military context.

MTV and VH1 both promoted the “Wear Orange” initiative. Many rap music videos have glorified guns or made them seem appealing.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.