Nickelodeon is promoting Pride Month to children with a new video featuring drag queen Nina West, who sings about the meaning of all the colors on the “pride flag.”

“Every color on the pride flag is a symbol in the sky. And I’m proud to be me every time that I see that pride flag waving high,” West sings for the ViacomCBS property.

“Red means life, because living is a gift. Orange means healing, and we have to persist in working to heal the world, and healing ourselves,” West continues. “Yellow means sunlight, because you’ve gotta shine bright. Green means nature, and we’ve gotta fight to keep our earth a thriving home for life.”

Watch Below:

The song goes on to ask, “doesn’t it just fill you with pride, showing who you are on the inside?”

“With a pride flag up high, be true to you,” the drag queen continues in the song, before explaining the other colors in the pride flag.

“Blue means harmony, working together,” West sings. “Purple means spirit, believing you have the power and strength within yourself to do whatever you dream.”

The drag queen then points out the colors that he says are meant to represent transgender individuals, as well as specific skin colors.

“Baby, blue, pink, and white represent transgender people, because every letter in LGBTQ+ is equal, and black and brown represent the queer and trans people of color,” West sings.

“We’re all in this together, so wave that pride flag way up high. Go big! Be kind! Be you!” the song continues. “Never have to hide yourself away, there’s a place for you.”

The “pride month” video is not Nickelodeon’s only promotion of transgenderism to children. The previous week, Blue’s Clues & You put out a singalong video, also featuring Nina West, where cartoon animals of eclectic “queer” demographics participate in a pride parade.

The children’s network has also cast its first-ever openly transgender teenage actor in a live-action show, Sasha A. Cohen, who will be featured in Nickelodeon’s the series Danger Force.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.