Cancel Mob Targets James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ for Segment Mocking Asian Foods

CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden has come under attack from a cancel mob for its recurring segment “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” which has made light of strange Asian delicacies, including bull penis, chicken feet, and 1,000-year-old eggs.

A petition is demanding that the segment be pulled and that James Corden and the show issue an apology to Asian Americans. The petition, which does not appear to target a specific episode, claims without evidence that the segment “encourages anti-Asian racism.”

“In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism,” the petition says. “So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.”

“At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air,” the petition concludes.

The show’s recurring segment operates like a game of truth or dare in which guests must choose to answer a revealing question or eat from one of the dishes on display. In one episode from 2019, guest Harry Styles chose to eat cod sperm — a delicacy in Japan — rather than answer a question from fellow guest Kendall Jenner.

In an episode from 2016, guest Jimmy Kimmel swallowed bull penis — which is a delicacy in China, as well as other countries — instead of revealing how much money he makes.

Watch below:

The petition has so far garnered close to 13,000 signatures toward its goal of 15,000.

Like many late-night comedy hosts, James Corden was vocally anti-Trump, frequently mocking the president on his CBS show while hosting prominent Democratic guests including Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama.

