Chinese Government Says Fans Boycotting Pop Star Billie Eilish over ‘Racist’ Video

Chinese fans of Billie Eilish have expressed anger over a TikTok video that appears to show the American pop star and Democrat activist mocking Asians and using an ethnic slur for people of Chinese descent, with some saying they will no longer listen to the singer’s music, according to a new report.

China’s state-run Global Times interviewed several Eilish fans who expressed disgust at the video.

“I’ve been her fan ever since her ‘Ocean Eyes’ period… but I’ll quit following her now. What she did makes me feel betrayed, like you give your heart to someone who actually belittles you,” one fan told the news outlet.

“I hope it wasn’t her, but just someone who looks like her being racist in the video. But whatever the situation was, she is dead to me now,” said another.

Billie Eilish, who endorsed Joe Biden, hasn’t commented publicly on the TikTok video, which features a compilation of clips in which the pop star appears to mock Asians by speaking gibberish in a Chinese accent. She also appears to use the word “chink” in one of the clips.

It remains unclear how old the video clips are are and in what context Eilish made the comments.

“Who doesn’t know the C-word is a term that targets people of Chinese descent? And her mocking of Asian people’s accent sounds very much like to me that she was mocking people speaking Cantonese,” another fan reportedly wrote on Sina Weibo.

The Global Times reported some fans are calling for Eilish to be added to a list of “stigma celebrities” in China, saying such celebrities deserve to be banned and boycotted by fans so they lose out on the lucrative Chinese market.

Billie Eilish’s boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, has also become embroiled in his own racism scandal.

Vorce publicly apologized last week for using the n-word for black people and the f-word for gay people on social media. He also made disparaging remarks about pop star Adele, describing her as “British Miss Piggy” in a tweet from 2012.

