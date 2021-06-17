Pop Star Billie Eilish Lands in Race Scandal: Video Appears to Show BLM, DNC Darling Hurling Anti-Asian Slurs

Despite being a new darling of the left for her vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump, Grammy-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish finds herself in the midst of a race scandal after video emerged on social media appearing to show the star mocking Asians, including using a racial slur against people of Chinese descent.

In the undated TikTok video clip compilation that surfaced on social media this week, Billie Eilish appears to speak gibberish in a mock Asian accent and to use the word “chink.” At another point in the video, her brother Finneas appears to call her out for speaking with a “blaccent,” or black accent.

The TikTok video reportedly comes from the account @lcxvy but its origins remain unknown. It’s also unclear how old Billie Eilish was in the video and what the context of her comments were.

The video has been viewed over 180,000 times and calls for Eilish to be “cancelled” in one of the hashtags, according to a report from Fox News.

Billie Eilish has become a darling of Democrats thanks to her left-wing views. As Breitbart News reported, the singer joined Black Lives Matter protesters in Los Angeles last year, taking a knee in support of social justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Billie Eilish spoke during last year’s Democratic National Convention where she attacked then-President Trump, saying he was “destroying our country and everything we care about.”

Eilish, who sings the theme song of Daniel Craig’s latest Bond film No Time To Die, also said the country needed a leader who would “fight against systemic racism and inequality,” before endorsing Joe Biden.

