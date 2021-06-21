Leftist Celebrities George Clooney, Eva Longoria, Don Cheadle Funding Film School to Create ‘Diverse’ Pipeline for Hollywood

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities including George Clooney, Eva Longoria, and Don Cheadle — all of whom endorsed Joe Biden — are helping to create a new public high school in Los Angeles that will establish a “diverse” pipeline of talent to the entertainment industry.

The Roybal School of Film and Television Production, which is set to launch in the fall of 2022, will be a magnet school that offers a public high school education along with internships in Hollywood, according to multiple reports. It will launch with grades 9 and 10, and include grades 11 and 12 during the following two years.

Among the school’s founders are actresses Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling — both of whom backed the Biden-Harris ticket — as well as Creative Artists Agency co-chairman Bryan Lourd. Nicole Avant, the Obama administration’s ambassador to the Bahamas and wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, is also among the school’s founders.

“This effort will help open the doors of opportunity for a diverse group of students from underserved communities,” L.A. Unified School District superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement.

“This groundbreaking program will help prepare students for good-paying jobs in the film and television industry by integrating practical industry experience and internships for students into the curriculum.”

George Clooney said in a statement:

“Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country. That means starting early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer. It means internships that lead to well-paying careers. It means understanding that we’re all in this together.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House last year. In December, Clooney called president-elect Biden a “very smart, wise man” who projects compassion and kindness. Eva Longoria hosted last year’s Democratic National Convention.

The planned school will be located at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center near downtown L.A.

