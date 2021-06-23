Miley Cyrus Says Her NBC Pride Concert ‘Feels Like a Peaceful Protest’

Pop star Miley Cyrus is set to host a concert special in celebration of Pride Month on Friday, that’ll stream on NBC’s Peacock network. The abortion activist, who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, shared clips and behind-the-scene footage from the concert with her 135 million Instagram followers and said the event “feels like a peaceful protest.”

“There are laws endangering the lgbtq+ community all around the country and even here in my home state,” wrote Cyrus in an Instagram caption. “We can’t stop and we won’t stop doing everything in our power to create the changes we want to see not just here but AROUND THE WORLD! You’ve gotta start somewhere!”

“You’ve gotta start somewhere! So I’ve begun in Nashville, TN [at Ryman Auditorium] for my [Miley Pride Special] coming to [Peacock] June 25th!” Cyrus said.

In another Instagram post, the pop star shared a video of her singing alongside Maren Morris, with the caption, “SLAY QUEEN!” and hashtag, “Miley And Maren.”

“IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY [Cher]?! THE ANSWER IS NO! #BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING! DONT MISS IT,” added Cyrus in the caption of another Instagram post, which showed her singing Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Pride Month special is part of a deal that she signed with NBCUniversal, according to a report by Deadline last month.

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” Cyrus said in a statement at the time. “Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU.”

“This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too,” the singer added. “We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event.”

