Former Smallville actress Allison Mack apologized to “those who have been harmed by my actions” ahead of her sentencing for involvement in the NXIVM sex cult, saying her involvement in the cult “was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” Mack said in a letter on Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” Mack added. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him.”

Women said they had been exploited by Keith Raniere and the purported self-help group called NXIVM. In 2019, Mack pled guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for Raniere.

In her letter, the actress went on to publicly denounce Raniere — as well as her own previous association with him — “in the strongest possible terms.”

“This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life,” the actress said.

Mack’s letter addressed “those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices,” saying she will dedicate the rest of her life working to make amends and become a more compassionate woman.

A memo from her legal team asks for no jail time for the actress, on the consideration that she has recognized that she has “committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment,” according to THR.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm,” Mack wrote in her letter. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

“I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly,” she added. “I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”

In October, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack is due for sentencing on June 30.

