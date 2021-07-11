Kumail Nanjiani to Star in Series About Muslim Grievances After 9/11, Trump

Anti-Trump actor Kumail Nanjiani has been tapped as the lead in an upcoming FX miniseries based on the best-selling book, Homeland Elegies, a story that follows the lives of Muslims in a post-9/11 and post-Trump America.

The book, which landed atop Barack Obama’s Best Books list in 2020, was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar and was loosely based on his family’s experiences from just before the horrific terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, to today.

The source for the coming series is described as “raucous and searing,” with a story that “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”

Nanjiani will star in — and executive produce — the eight-episode limited series, according to Deadline.

Akhtar will adapt his own novel and co-author the scripts with Oren Moverman, who will also direct.

Star Kumail Nanjiani was an ultra-woke activist during Donald Trump’s presidency and spent hours on Twitter attacking the president and his voters.

In December of last year, for instance, Nanjiani accused male Trump voters of toxic masculinity and proclaimed that “traditional masculinity is a disease.” Only weeks before that, he falsely insisted that Trump would “kill as many people as he possibly can” on the way out of the White House.

Nanjiani has also repeatedly labeled Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and all their voters as “Nazis.” He even defended his constant use of the characterization, saying in 2018 that he will only stop calling his political enemies Nazis when they “stop acting like them.”

He has been active in other political fights, as well, not just in the effort to defeat Trump. In 2018, he joined the ranks of celebrities who opposed the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And more recently, Nanjiani joined a group of more than fifty celebrities who came out in force to help elect Georgia’s two far-left U.S. senators last year.

In recent weeks, though, Nanjiani has begun to go back through his Twitter feed to delete some of his most rabid political proclamations and attacks.

