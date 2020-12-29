51 Celebrities Inserting Themselves into Georgia Senate Runoffs to Push Democrats

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, DC, as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

More than 50 Hollywood celebrities have tried to make that a reality for Schumer, mobilizing to raise money and pump up enthusiasm for Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Using their star power to attract donor dollars, they have put their Hollywood imprint on the Georgia races in the hopes of flipping the Senate on January 5.

The vast majority of these celebrities have never lived in Georgia and have no personal connection to the state — except for the TV or movie roles that require them to occasionally film there. As Breitbart News recently reported, Ossoff raised nearly six times more in California than he did in Georgia.

Celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Ariana Grande, Mandy Moore, and Justin Timberlake have all lent their celebrity influencer status to boost Democrat chances in the state.

There’s 20k people watching our #ElfForGeorgia table read, and it only just started! Donate and join the stream now! https://t.co/b9cT4pfkqW pic.twitter.com/MQr6x5yiyE — Ed Helms (@edhelms) December 13, 2020

Like the presidential election, Hollywood cast reunions continue to be a fundraising fad, with a Veep reunion, featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Paul Scheer, and Gary Cole, bringing in more than $640,000 in one day, and an Elf reunion, with Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner, Busy Philipps, Ed Helms, and John Lithgow, raising more than $400,000.

Mandy Moore

Alec Baldwin

Amy Schumer

Justin Timberlake

Ariana Grande

Kevin Bacon

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Alyssa Milano

In this star system, celebrities are orbiting Stacey Abrams, who is using her own considerable fame to corral her Hollywood friends. Abrams is behind Win Both Seats, a minority voter push toplined by stars Kumail Nanjiani and Sophia Bush. She also headed up a Rock the Runoff concert-fundraiser featuring a slew of pop stars including John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Michael Stipe, and Common, as well as musical stars Ben Platt and Billy Porter.

Will Ferrell

Zooey Deschanel

Billy Crystal

Demi Lovato

Bryan Cranston

Sophia Bush

Stephen Colbert

Whoopi Goldberg

Ken Jeong

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Abrams helped lead a Broadway-themed fundraiser with Rob Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Patinkin, Matthew Broderick, Rosie Perez, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, John Leguizamo, and Saturday Night Live‘s Cecily Strong. She even participated in a Star Trek reunion featuring George Takei, LeVar Burtoon, and Anthony Rapp to raise money for Georgia Democrats.

Other fundraisers include comedy themed events hosted by Sarah Silverman and Patton Oswalt, and a separate stand-up event led by Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, featuring Wanda Sykes and other comedians. Actress and stand-up comedia Amy Schumer, who is a cousin of Sen. Schumer, recently led a Democrat voter mobilization event for the state.

John Legend

Debra Messing

Ed Helms

Don Cheadle

Jojn Lithgow

Common

Gary Cole

Matthew Broderick

The rock group Pearl Jam teamed up with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money to get out the state’s Latino vote.

As always, Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing made their voices heard, with both tweeting their support of Georgia Democrats to their millions of followers by wearing “Vote Warnock” t-shirts. Other stars who encouraged fans to donate to Warnock’s campaign treasure chest include Scandal star Kerry Washington, The Masked Singer host Ken Jeong, and actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

Celebrity couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick helped lead a fundraiser Swing Left, one of many progressive organizations that is mobilizing Democratic turnout in Georgia.

Kumail Nanjiani

Wanda Sykes

Pearl Jam

Kerry Washington

Tony Hale

Padma Lakshmi

John Leguizamo

Rosie Perez

Michael Stipe

Busy Philipps

Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn recently teamed up with Kamala Harris’ sister and niece to encourage South Asian voter turnout.

Minority voter activists believe that demographic changes in Georgia will help seal a Democratic victory on January 5. As Breitbart News has reported, Asian Americans are the state’s fastest growing minority, due in large part to a surge in legal immigration.

Mandy Patinkin

Patton Oswalt

Kyra Sedgwick

Martin Short

Andy Richter

Sarah Silverman

Kal Penn

Ben Platt

Billy Porter

Ed Asner

Rob Reiner

Sam Richardson

Cecily Strong

Yvette Nicole Brown

Rick Hoffman

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com