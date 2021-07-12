Jackie Chan Praises China amid Human Rights Abuses: ‘I Want to Become a CPC Member’

Hong Kong action movie legend Jackie Chan is keen to satisfy a “longing” to join the Communist Party of China (CPC) and bask in its “greatness,” according to a report Sunday in the Global Times state news outlet.

It remarked he joined a symposium on Thursday in Beijing, “which invited Chinese film insiders to speak and share their thoughts regarding the keynote speech delivered by the top Chinese leader on July 1, the centennial of the founding of the CPC.”

The Global Times said Chan, also the vice chairman of the China Film Association, not only expressed his “proud feeling of being a Chinese,” but also showed his longing for the CPC.

“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than 100 years, but only a few decades,” Chan said.

“I want to become a CPC member” he continued before lavishing praise on the Chinese Communist fighters who took on Japan during World War II.

Chan reportedly said he was “impressed by the resilience and spirits of the Eighth Route Army, the military force that, under the leadership of the CPC, fought the Japanese invaders during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45),” and he was “touched by the bravery of the soldiers.”

This is not the first time Chan, real name Fang Shilonghas, been singled out for applause by the Communist dictators who rule China.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2019 the party hosted a “carnival celebrating diversity” in Beijing featuring state-approved appearances from the likes of Chan.

The ardent anti-American Chinese nationalist happily performed at the ceremony, as well as other artists less well-known in the West such as “Jung Ji-hoon (known as ‘Rain’) from South Korea, Do To Hoa from Vietnam and Lim Jun Jie (known as ‘JJ Lin’) from Singapore.”

At no time in either appearance did Chan touch on the repression of Hong Kong and its residents by the CPC or the plight of Uyghurs being held in concentration camps across China simply because of their religious faith.