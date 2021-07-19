‘Space Jam’ Struggles at North American Box Office with $32M

(UPI) — LeBron James‘ basketball-themed, live-action and cartoon hybrid, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $32 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film is also streaming on HBO Max.

Coming in at No. 2 is Black Widow with $26 million, followed by Escape Room: Tournament of Champions at No. 3 with $9 million, F9: The Fast Saga at No. 4 with $8 million and The Boss Baby: Family Business at No. 5 with $5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Forever Purge at No. 6 with $4 million, A Quiet Place Part II at No. 7 with $2.3 million, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain at No. 8 with $2 million, Cruella at No. 9 with $1 million and Pig at No. 10 with $950,000.

This week’s Top 10 movies earned about $89.5 million. Last weekend’s box-office take was about $116 million.