Lil Nas X Smears Justice Clarence Thomas in Video for His Song ‘Industry Baby’

Lil Nas X is attacking U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for mockery in a trailer for the pop star’s new single “Industry Baby.”

In the trailer, which was released Monday, Lil Nas X is on trial in the “Supreme Court” for the recent controversy surrounding his limited edition sneaker line known as “Satan Shoes.” A judge who is identified in the credits as “Judge Thomas” — and who is also played by Lil Nas X, in old-age make-up — is presiding over the case, but is clearly distracted by a FaceTime call with a scantily clad young woman.

“I’m bored. I’m gonna call you back though,” the judge says, adding he is overseeing a case for the “gay little nigga.”

Watch below:

On the witness stand, Lil Nas X says he’ gay, prompting the judge to sentence him to five years in jail at “Montero State Prison.”

The singer’s “Satan Shoes,” which contained human blood, drew condemnation earlier this year from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R). The controversy was part of Lil Nas X’s growing list of publicity stunts designed to promote his music.

As Breitbart News reported, the singer recently attended the BET Awards in an evening gown that compared Catholics to Nazis. He appeared on NBC’s Saturday Night Live in May, delivering a sexually raunchy performance of his hit single “Montero.”

The performance featured an allegedly accidental wardrobe malfunction in which the singer’s crotch was exposed after he attempted a pole dance.

