British Rapper Zuby Praises Second Amendment: It Protects U.S. ‘Against Totalitarianism’

British rapper Zuby took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, stating that the United States is “the ONLY country in the West that is largely protected against totalitarianism” due to Americans’ unalienable right to bear arms.

“Many Western countries are evolving into authoritarian regimes in real-time. But people are so convinced by the illusions of ‘freedom’ and ‘democracy’ that they outright refuse to admit what’s happening,” Zuby began in his Twitter thread. “The cognitive dissonance is off the charts… The ego won’t allow it.”

“Europe alone has seen the rise of multiple authoritarian regimes over the past few centuries,” Zuby continued in a follow-up tweet. “It is arrogant and foolish to assume history is ‘over’ or ‘that can’t happen here’.”

“It absolutely can. Human nature has not changed,” he added. “Have a Plan B if you value liberty. Real talk.”

“The ONLY country in the West that is largely protected against totalitarianism is the USA. And that’s because of the 2nd Amendment,” Zuby affirmed in another follow-up tweet. “UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, Australia, New Zealand… all ultimately reliant on the benevolence (or wickedness) of their leaders.”

Zuby went on to predict that over the next few years, “a significant movement of capable people from urban to rural,” as well as a migration from “first world” countries to “second and third world” countries.

“Over the next few years, I predict a significant movement of capable people from urban to rural, and from ‘1st world’ countries to ‘2nd and 3rd world’ countries,” the rapper tweeted.

“The veil has fallen. Bitter pill to swallow, but here we are,” he added.

Earlier this month, Zuby created another Twitter thread, which he titled, “20 Things I’ve Learned (Or Had Confirmed) About Humanity During The ‘Pandemic.'”

“Most people would rather be in the majority, than be right,” said Zuby of what he has learned during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, adding, “at least 20% of the population has strong authoritarian tendencies, which will emerge under the right conditions.”

The rapper said he also learned that “propaganda is just as effective in the modern day as it was 100 years ago. Access to limitless information has not made the average person any wiser,” and that “when sufficiently frightened, most people will not only accept authoritarianism, but demand it.”

You can read Zuby's full Twitter thread here.

