Jonathan Lipnicki of ‘Jerry Maguire’ Organizes Volunteers to Defend Orthodox Jews from Attack

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki, who played a child in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, has organized a group of volunteers to defend Orthodox Jews in Los Angeles after public antisemitic attacks in May that shocked the nation and the world.

As Breitbart News reported in May, outdoor diners were attacked by a pro-Palestinian mob, looking for Jews to harm.

Several notably Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods are located near areas where Hollywood actors are known to live and socialize, including Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

TMZ reported this weekend:

Jonathan Lipnicki is putting his MMA skills to good use … trying to prevent more anti-Semitic attacks from happening in the L.A. area by escorting Orthodox Jews to temple. We got the “Jerry Maguire” star in the Fairfax District near The Grove Friday, where he and fellow actor/martial artist Remi Franklin were on the ready to help worshipers safely enter and leave temple. … Remi says there have been a slew of incidents, where people have tried running over kids and shooting them with paintballs. The attackers, who follow the Nazi playbook with various slurs, target Orthodox Jews who go to temple on Saturdays, because they typically don’t carry phones so they can’t call for help.

Jewish communities around the world have organized similar self-defense organizations, many of whose members carry firearms, despite the prohibition against carrying weapons on the Sabbath. In Jewish law, the principle of preserving life overrides Sabbath restrictions.

In 2017, Lipnicki opened up about his experience of being bullied after Jerry Maguire was a smash hit.

